Democrats Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams are working together to push expanding voting options ahead of the November presidential election.

In a three-minute video posted on Tuesday, the two women advocate for expanded vote-by-mail and early voting options to help protect voters’ health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“People should not have to decide between their own health and their own right to vote,” Klobuchar said, referring to Wisconsin’s primary election. “We can do both, we can protect people’s health, and we can allow them to vote.”

Klobuchar is one of the sponsors of legislation that would expand early voting and implement more vote-by-mail. The bill asks for funding to be given to states to keep polls open 20 days in advance of the election, help fund mail-in voting and set aside money to train new poll workers.

Abrams is the founder and chair of Fair Fight Action, which works to promote fair elections and encourage voter participation.

“Voting by mail is easy, secure, and the healthiest and safest way to cast your ballot,” Abrams says in the video. “You can vote by mail while you are socially distancing and stay at home. Just as we adapt to new norms to protect ourselves and our loved ones, we must also adapt to how we conduct our elections.”

The video, which can be viewed on YouTube, includes a link where people can sign a petition supporting expanded voting measures.

As Democrats push for more vote-by-mail initiatives, President Donald Trump has opposed expanding voting options.

