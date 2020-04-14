https://www.dailywire.com/news/diddy-virtual-dance-party-raises-over-4-million-for-healthcare-workers-people-upset-he-told-lizzo-to-keep-it-family-friendly

Even though rapper/entrepreneur Diddy (Sean Combs) raised over $4 million for healthcare workers through his virtual dance party on Easter Sunday, people on social media are upset that he told singer Lizzo to keep it “family-friendly” while she twerked out to an explicit song.

Throughout the dance party, several celebrity guests joined in for the fun, including Diddy’s ex Jennifer Lopez. When Lizzo’s turn came up, she started twerking out to “1 2 3” by Moneybagg Yo, which did not jive with Diddy’s plan for a “family-friendly” virtual gathering.

“Whoa … stop the music! It’s Easter Sunday. Let’s play something a little bit family-friendly,” Diddy said, which prompted Lizzo to apologize.

“Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let’s do something fun. Well, don’t play that kind of… play something I can bop to,” she said, appearing flustered.

Lizzo then suggested they play her song “Juice” instead.

As noted by Entertainment Tonight, fans were mostly upset with the fact that Diddy appeared to have a double standard, given that he did not correct model/actress Draya when she started shaking it to a racy song.

“You killed that!” Diddy said. “I think that was one of the top performances.”

“But Lizzo was a ‘no’ and embarrassed????? hmmm I’m a little confused now…We need to keep the same energy- I don’t like this,” protested one Instagram user.

“I really don’t like how Diddy told Lizzo to keep it ‘PG’ and told her to stop twerking on his live, but he encouraged Draya to twerk on live later that day. It really goes to show what Lizzo has been talking about,” said another Twitter user.

“Diddy said he paused Lizzo because the record HE chose had ‘too much’ cursing YET he allowed Draya to twerk to the explicit version of Back Dat AZZ Up, which, again, HE chose, and y’all somehow came to the conclusion that his explanation was sufficient, honest and not full of s**t,” said another user.

After enough backlash, Diddy later explained on Instagram that he simply did not want to have the explicit lyrics in the song and even praised the singer for her twerking abilities, hailing her as “one of the best twerkers in the world.”

“There’s one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music it was ’cause it had a lot of curses in there, not ’cause she was twerking,” he said. “She’s one of the best twerkers in the world. Let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing in the record. And I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that’s why I stopped the record. Lizzo, we love you and everybody stop looking for the negative, look for the positive!”

Lizzo reposted Diddy’s explanation.

According to Revolt, the virtual dance-a-thon did more than achieve its intended goal by raising over $4 million for healthcare workers. As the event kicked off, Diddy invited on New York’s Elmhurst Hospital worker Khadijah Lyons to explain the difficult situation.

“It was physically and emotionally taxing,” Lyons said of her experience. “This is serious. People are dying. We have to realize why we’re staying inside. People are dying.”

