The world is mad.

Doctors in Brisbane, Australia were warned not to prescribe the life-saving drug hydroxychloroquine to patients after President Trump lauded its effects in treating coronavirus victims.

Several studies have shown hydroxycholoquine and antibiotics are a successful treatment in treating the coronavirus.

So it’s not just US Democrats and their media who are insane — TDS has spread across the Pacific to Australia.

Via the Brisbane Times:

Doctors who prescribe an anti-malarial drug being trumpeted as a potential COVID-19 treatment face a $13,000 fine. New prescription rules, brought into effect in Queensland on Tuesday, mean clinicians are banned from prescribing the drug, hydroxychloroquine, as a COVID-19 treatment. Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial now used to treat autoimmune conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. There is no solid evidence it is effective against COVID-19, but federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there had been “some promising research so far”.

