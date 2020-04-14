https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Duck-Dynasty-Phil-Robertson-tornadoes-severe-weather/2020/04/14/id/962823

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson is safe after severe tornadoes swept through his area over the Easter holiday weekend and into Monday.

“Our area was hit pretty hard by tornadoes,” the former reality TV star told Fox News in a statement. “Thankfully, our family was spared any damage, but our hearts go out to those in our community that suffered loss. We do praise God that there were no fatalities here and pray for recovery and restoration as we pull together to help each other through this.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said it was “a miracle” that no serious injuries or deaths resulted from the tornadoes. Hundreds of homes in Monroe and other parts of north Louisiana were destroyed as the tornadoes ripped through, Fox News reports.

Robertson lives off of Louisiana’s bayou. He previously told Fox News he enjoys living a simple life and is living at ease in isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I found Jesus in the mid-’70’s,” he told Fox News. “I have been self-quarantined from the world ever since. This is the lesson I have learned since I made that decision. The world and its desires pass away but the man who does the Will of God lives forever.”

“My ambition now is to live a quiet life, mind my own business, work with my hands as God told me, so that my daily life may win the respect of outsiders so that so that I will not be dependent on anybody,” he continued. “Peace of mind is the rarest of commodities and I am totally at peace in my life in the quarantine.”

