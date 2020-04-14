https://www.theblaze.com/news/elderly-woman-fatally-shoots-alleged-home-intruder-after-he-attacks-her-fianc

A 65-year-old Texas woman fatally shot a home invasion suspect after the suspect reportedly attacked her fiancé.

What are the details?

The incident unfolded in Fredericksburg, Texas, in the early hours of Saturday morning when 19-year-old suspect Cleto Neri Solorzano was reportedly attempting to break through an elderly couple’s patio door.

Curtis Roys, the 73-year-old homeowner, attempted to investigate the source of the noise when he came face-to-face with Solorzano.

The suspect reportedly confronted Roys and managed to force his way through the door. He then reportedly proceeded to enter Roys’ home, struck him with a blunt object, and began choking the 73-year-old Roys.

That’s when Roys’ fiancée, Melody Lumpkin, jumped into action. The woman, who entered the room and discovered Solorzano attacking her betrothed, ran back to the bedroom and armed herself with a handgun.

With a vengeance, she returned to the room and fired a warning shot.

Sources report that she demanded Solorzano stop the attack on Roys — who had reportedly fallen unconscious at this point — and leave the property or she would make the second shot count.

Solorzano apparently refused, but Lumpkin made good on her threat — and shot the intruder directly in the head.

KXAN-TV reported that authorities arrived on the scene, and emergency workers transported Solorzano to nearby Hill County Memorial Hospital.

He was later transferred to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he was pronounced dead.

