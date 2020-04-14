https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/exclusive-plan-chinese-officials-applied-patent-remdesivir-treat-coronavirus-soon-virus-spread-hubei-province/

The deadly China coronavirus that started in China sometime in late 2019 has now circled the globe. Evidence suggests that the coronavirus didn’t come naturally. We still don’t know whether the deadly virus was leaked intentionally or if it was an accident.



But we do know that the Chines edid attempt to market a cure for the coronavirus to the world in January after the virus began to spread.



In late March FOX News host Tucker Carlson reported on a CHINESE study in the Western press on the origin of the novel coronavirus. The study concluded the deadly virus came out of local laboratories in Hubei Province. The smoking gun in the study is the viral link to horseshoe bats which are not sold in local wet markets and are not native to Wuhan. In fact the closest colony is 900 kilometers away. There is no evidence horseshoe bats were sold in the Wuhan wet markets. The local labs used this bat specimen and the virus likely came from a lab in Wuhan.

According to the report from Wuhan the coronavirus came from either the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention or Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

These reports linking bats to the coronavirus started making the rounds back in January. A research paper published in the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention determined the source of the coronavirus is a laboratory near the Seafood Market in Wuhan.

On Monday The Gateway Pundit reported that the China coronavirus has connections to former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Jiang Zemin. For starters, Jiang is the grandfather of Jiang Zhicheng, who has a controlling interest in WuXi AppTec, which controls Fosun Pharma.

In January of this year, weeks after the coronavirus was first reported in China, the Wuhan Institute of Virology applied for a patent on a US drug, Remdesivir, used to treat coronavirus infections.

Remdesivir is used for the treatment of Ebola and coronavirus infections. The drug showed early success in Washington state treating the coronavirus outbreak near Seattle.

Soros Fund Management invested in WuXi in 2011. The Gateway Pundit reported on Soros’s investments in WuXi AppTec a few weeks ago.

This is a startling development.

After the coronavirus leaked out in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, the Chinese attempted to make money by applying for the patent on the drug remdesivir used to treat the deadly virus.

Was the coronavirus leaked by accident or was it intentional? Will we ever know?





Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum and D. Manny

