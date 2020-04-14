https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fireworks-trump-threatens-leave-presser-playboy-reporter-brian-karem-rudely-talks-reporters-quiet-quiet-quiet-video/

President Trump held a Coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday from the Rose Garden.

As usual, the liberal press pool would rather argue with President Trump than ask pertinent questions.

Playboy reporter Brian Karem repeatedly talked over other reporters who were trying to ask President Trump questions.

Trump then threatened to leave the presser after Brian Karem refused to quiet down.

“Quiet! Quiet! Quiet!” Trump said pointing at Brian Karem.

“I told them when they put this guy here, it’s nothing but trouble he’s a showboat,” Trump said. “If you keep talking, I’ll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people…Just a loudmouth.”

WATCH:

President Trump threatens to leave the task force briefing when Playboy’s @BrianKarem talks over other reporters trying to ask questions: “I told them when they put this guy here, it’s nothing but trouble… Just a loudmouth.” pic.twitter.com/QbjGYdmH7A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2020

