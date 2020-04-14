https://www.theblaze.com/news/doctors-nabbed-for-maga-flag-vandalism

A Florida couple was arrested for ripping down a senior citizen’s pro-Trump flag from his property in Gulf Breeze, Florida, and records indicate they both work as doctors.

The ill-fated political vandalism was caught on 67-year-old David Brannen’s surveillance camera and was widely circulated on social media.

Police say the man and the woman drove up to the property in a golf cart with their children on April 7.

The surveillance video shows a man and a woman grabbing a ladder to reach the flag while a child implores them to stop. The child cries, saying that they were afraid the parents would go to jail.

Police later booked 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and his 38-year-old wife Laura Webb-Fraiche for the vandalism.

The two were charged with a slew of offenses including contributing to the delinquency of a minor, trespassing, larceny – petit theft, and criminal mischief – property damage.

Brannen said they caused about $500 in damage to the flag pole and $200 for the flag itself.

They appeared to be grinning happily in their booking photographs.

