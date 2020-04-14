https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/former-fda-chief-cites-china-failing-act-early-covid-19/

(FOX NEWS) — The former head of the Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, tweeted Monday that the number of coronavirus cases in China could have been cut by as much as 95 percent if Beijing had acted earlier, citing a study published in March.

The research, which was posted on the medrxiv repository and has not yet been peer-reviewed, highlighted the need for fast interventions and quick government response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.

The outbreak has now become a pandemic, affecting more than 1.9 million around the globe and impacting 185 countries. According to a report published in LiveScience, the first case could be traced back to November 2019.

