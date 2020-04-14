https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/franklin-graham-rips-attacks-christian-beliefs-coronavirus/

(BREITBART) — Evangelical leader Rev. Franklin Graham condemned New York political allies of LGBTQ lobbying groups who are attempting to debate Christian marriage beliefs at a time when the work of all charitable organizations is needed.

Graham posted to Facebook Tuesday that, on Easter Sunday, as the New York death toll from the COVID-19 infection climbed higher, “some New York officials and a special interest group have expressed concerns or outright opposition to the presence of Samaritan’s Purse and our field hospital in Central Park.”

Last week, LGBTQ lobbying group Accountable for Equality launched an attack on Graham and his Samaritan’s Purse Christian outreach organization, accusing him and his group of “putting New Yorkers’ lives on the line” by urging Christians who hold to one man-one woman marriage to join the effort to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

