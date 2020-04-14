https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492717-glenn-greenwald-fauci-angriest-ive-seen-him-after-cbs-question

The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald said Anthony FauciAnthony FauciOvernight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return 18 things to know for today on coronavirus CNN cuts away from ‘propaganda’ briefing as Trump plays video hitting press MORE, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “got the angriest I’ve seen him in 35 years of watching him” after a CBS reporter asked if his answers about his relationship with President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE were “voluntary.”

“Dr. Fauci got the angriest I’ve seen him in 35 years of watching him – going back to the AIDS epidemic – at the suggestion that he’s saying and doing things he doesn’t believe because he’s forced to by Trump in order to keep his job,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter.

CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid asked Fauci the question at Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing after he said it was a poor choice of words when he said in an earlier CNN interview that there had been pushback to some social distancing recommendations. He also in the CNN interview said lives could have been saved if social distancing had been put in place earlier.

On Monday, Fauci opened the briefing by saying he had not meant for the statements to be critical.

“Are you doing this voluntarily or did the president or the vice president ask?” Reid later asked.

“Everything I do is voluntary. Please. Don’t even imply that,” the normally reserved Fauci retorted.

Fauci has served six administrations dating back to the Reagan administration as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The back-and-forth came after the president retweeted a post from a supporter that included the hashtag #FireFauci.

The White House and the president said Monday they have no intention of firing the 79-year-old Fauci.

“The media chatter is ridiculous — President Trump is not firing Fauci,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement Monday.

Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyPair of Senate Dems introduces bill to expand volunteer corps to battle coronavirus Coronavirus surveillance concerns ramp up pressure to pass federal privacy law Senate sergeant at arms warns lawmakers against using Zoom: report MORE (D-Mass.) said Tuesday he plans to introduce legislation to limit Trump’s ability to fire Fauci.

