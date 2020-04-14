http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qGrwvvPAQgQ/

In a Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reacted to President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conference the previous day and addressed how he would handle the president declaring the economy open if the “public health risk” in his state is still ongoing.

Cuomo announced he would “oppose” Trump’s order, causing “a constitutional crisis” that has not been seen in “decades,” emphasizing how bad such a situation would be for the country and Trump.

“Willie, the only way this situation gets worse is if the president creates a constitutional crisis,” Cuomo told host Willie Geist. “If [Trump] says to me, ‘I declare it open,’ and that is a public health risk, or it’s reckless with the welfare of the people of my state, I will oppose it. And then we will have a constitutional crisis like you haven’t seen in decades where states tell the federal government, ‘We’re not going to follow your order.’”

He continued, “It would be terrible for this country, it would be terrible for this president. So, I just hope he gets control of what he was saying last night, and he doesn’t go down that road.”

