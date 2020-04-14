http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/36YU8Wnu7Hg/

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” took issue with the media and Democrats’ treatment of President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graham advised the American people can see the good work Trump has done for them amid the ongoing pandemic and slammed those trying to “destroy” him “no matter the cost.”

“[N]umber one, Mr. President, the American people understand what you’ve done for them, and this effort to destroy Trump no matter the cost of the country is getting a bit old and it’s pissing a lot of people off,” Graham declared.

The senator from South Carolina detailed how Trump made “four really important decisions to save American lives” by shutting down travel to China and Europe, declaring a national emergency, rejecting the “herd mentality” of letting people building up immunities to COVID-19, and unleashing the private sector to help combat the virus.

“I think the president has made really hard calls well, and we’re going to be well below the 100,000 minimum expected and it’s due to his leadership and the American people working together,” he explained.

Graham added, “People are dying right now, and this president is doing everything humanly possible to work with anybody that will work with him.”

