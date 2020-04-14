http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/x-Tf1rUTZXc/help-im-not-a-prisoner-in-a-chinese-bakery.php

The prestige press has punched it into overdrive to turn the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic into Impeachment Phase III. Thus the April 11 New York Times story with the bylines of Eric Lipton, David E. Sanger, Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear, Mark Mazzetti and Julian E. Barnes.

And that’s not all! At the bottom of the Times story we are advised that Mark Walker contributed reporting from Washington and Mike Baker from Seattle, while Kitty Bennett contributed research.

It’s a Team Impeachment reunion. Happy days are here again at the New York Times. Actually, they never went away. Happy days continue at the New York Times.

The press has sought to turn NIAID director Anthony Fauci to its own uses. You could see it on one of CNN’s Sunday gabfests.

The clips below derive from yesterday’s daily White House coronavirus press briefing.

Via Ian Schwartz/RCP and Sarah D./Twitchy.

