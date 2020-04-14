http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/x-Tf1rUTZXc/help-im-not-a-prisoner-in-a-chinese-bakery.php

The prestige press has punched it into overdrive to turn the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic into Impeachment Phase III. Thus the April 11 New York Times story with the bylines of Eric Lipton, David E. Sanger, Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear, Mark Mazzetti and Julian E. Barnes.

And that’s not all! At the bottom of the Times story we are advised that Mark Walker contributed reporting from Washington and Mike Baker from Seattle, while Kitty Bennett contributed research.

It’s a Team Impeachment reunion. Happy days are here again at the New York Times. Actually, they never went away. Happy days continue at the New York Times.

The press has sought to turn NIAID director Anthony Fauci to its own uses. You could see it on one of CNN’s Sunday gabfests.

The clips below derive from yesterday’s daily White House coronavirus press briefing.

.@CBSNews‘ Paula Reid after Dr. Anthony Fauci clarifies remarks made in weekend interview: “Are you doing this voluntarily?”

Dr. Fauci: “Everything I do is voluntarily. Please. Don’t even imply that.” https://t.co/OoYDesvZU4 pic.twitter.com/nGy1L0WyJA — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 13, 2020

Dr. Fauci: “Discussions were ongoing mostly among the medical people… “The FIRST and ONLY time that Dr. Birx and I went in and formally made a recommendation to the President…the President listened to the recommendation and went to the mitigation.” pic.twitter.com/PHPEqrx9B5 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 13, 2020

Via Ian Schwartz/RCP and Sarah D./Twitchy.

