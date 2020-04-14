https://www.theepochtimes.com/illegal-san-francisco-nightclub-busted-for-operating-during-lockdown_3311707.html

‘Like dropping a lit match in the woods during fire season,’ said City Attorney Dennis Herrera

San Francisco authorities shut down an underground nightclub for violating a lockdown put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Cramming dozens of people into an illegal club during this outbreak is like dropping a lit match in the woods during fire season,” said city attorney Dennis Herrera, in a Monday statement.

The City Attorney’s Office stated that one of its investigators was dispatched to the Bayview area property and in the early morning hours of April 8 found vehicles coming and going from the property “and groups of people not practicing social distancing.”

“Who knows how far the damage will spread? It’s the epitome of irresponsibility,” Herrera said, pointing to evidence in the form of time-lapse surveillance video from April 4-5 that he said shows over 150 people streaming into an illegal nightclub over a period of 48 hours.

The footage shows vehicles and people streaming to and fro outside a pink-painted industrial building.

“There was a party every night,” Monte Travis, an attorney for the building’s landlords, told The San Francisco Chronicle on Monday.

The attorney’s office stated that activity on the nights of April 4-5 “was particularly raucous” and that several weeks back, a witness reported hearing “five gunshots in rapid succession near the club.”

Besides allegedly operating in violation of a lockdown imposed on March 16 to curb the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a type of coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, the facility was not permitted for entertainment uses.

“It lacks proper sprinklers, fire alarms and exits for a building open to the public,” the attorney’s office stated, adding that the tenant told the property owner the building was used to store janitorial materials.

“This pandemic is deadly serious. People need to treat it that way,” Herrera said, noting that after authorities executed a warrant and entered the building, they found and seized DJ equipment, two fog machines, and nine gambling machines with $670 in cash inside.

Other seized items include two pool tables, bins of liquor, cases of beer, and bar furniture.

Ahead of the raid on the facility, police observed social distancing violations in the form of security guards “frisking each visitor.”

“The operators of this illegal club senselessly put lives at risk in a time when our city is doing everything within our means to slow the spread of this pandemic and safeguard the health and wellbeing of the public,” said Chief William Scott, in a statement.

“Let this case be a reminder that we will take action against those who knowingly violate the public health order and endanger the health and safety of our residents,” he added.

Entertainment venues, including bars and nightclubs, are forbidden to operate under an order issued on March 16 and expanded on March 31, aiming to contain the spread of the virus.