Hit podcast host Joe Rogan smashed former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden’s chances in defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in November.

What are the details?

During a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan compared Biden to a 3 year old and Trump to professional boxing legend Mike Tyson, and said that the Democratic Party is “crazy.”

“It shows you how crazy the system is that they wanted him,” he said. “That they wanted Biden to be their guy, that they don’t, they can’t admit that he’s in cognitive decline. I mean, it’s very strange.”

Rogan, a former MMA fighter, said that Biden is simply unable to carry on a coherent conversation or discussion for any prolonged period of time.

“Look,” he said. “If someone wants to ask me questions about things that I understand — like MMA or like comedy — like if you want to ask me questions about these things that I think about and talk about all the time, I could talk to you really clearly about those things and make a lot of sense.”

He also noted that the COVID-19 crisis is also going to highlight how ill-equipped Biden is when it comes to being able to defeat Trump.

“Right now, we’re in the s***, right? We’re in the April s***, it’s the worst time of the corona,” Rogan said. “A lot of people are dying. … So and then you go June, July, August — hopefully everything’s up and running again, the economy starts coming back on track. Trump makes a couple of great speeches, but Biden is more in decline.”

“It’s not gonna get better,” he insisted.

What else?

Rogan promised his listeners that there would be “no way” Biden could beat Trump in a hypothetical matchup.

“[Trump’s] already dismissing [Biden],” he continued. “He’s gonna destroy him. He’s gonna kill him man. I mean it’s such an easy target, it’s like Mike Tyson versus a 3-year-old.”

