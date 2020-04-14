https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-rogan-on-trump-biden-matchup-like-mike-tyson-vs-a-3-year-old

Podcast host Joe Rogan and comedian Brendan Schaub, who used to be an MMA fighter, went off on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden late last week, saying that President Donald Trump is going to steamroll Biden in the election.

“It shows you how crazy the system is that they wanted him,” Rogan said. “That they wanted Biden to be their guy, that they don’t, they can’t admit that he’s in cognitive decline. I mean it’s very strange.”

“Look if someone wants to ask me questions about things that I understand like MMA or like comedy like if you want to ask me questions about things that I think about and talk about all the time, I could talk to you and really clearly about those things and make a lot of sense,” Rogan continued. “[Biden] can’t do that about politics and he’s been a politician forever … he’s a guy who’s suffering.”

“There’s no way he beats Trump,” Schaub said.

“He doesn’t beat Trump,” Rogan responded.

“No, those two faceoff, Trump’s gonna light him up like a Comedy Central Roast,” Schaub said.

“[Trump’s] already dismissing [Biden],” Rogan said. “He’s gonna destroy him. He’s gonna kill him man. I mean it’s such an easy target, it’s like Mike Tyson versus a three-year-old.

WATCH [warning: contains strong language]:

[embedded content]

TRANSCRIPT:

JOE ROGAN: You know, this is a weird time to because it’s right before the election, you know, election comes in November. Imagine if this s**t was going on right now and the elections was next week. BRENDAN SCHAUB: Your boy Bernie dropped out. ROGAN: Yep it’s a wrap. SCHAUB: Biden ain’t beating Trump. ROGAN: Nope. SCHAUB: That’s your best? That’s your guy? ROGAN: It shows you how crazy the system is that they wanted him. That they wanted Biden to be their guy, that they don’t, they can’t admit that he’s in cognitive decline. I mean it’s very strange. SCHAUB: Listen I f**k up all the time and I speak for a living. I f**k up all the time. But Biden? But Biden? He f**ks up man, you’re politician. ROGAN: I fuck up all the time too but we’re also talking live for hours and hours and hours at time. If I had a prepared thing that I was doing … look if someone wants to ask me questions about things that I understand like MMA or like comedy like if you want to ask me questions about things that I think about and talk about all the time, I could talk to you and really clearly about those things and make a lot of sense. [Biden] can’t do that about politics and he’s been a politician forever … he’s a guy who’s suffering. He’s in decline and they’re gonna try to wheel him out and whoever his VP is whether it’s Kamala Harris or … whoever it is, but that’s who you’re voting for. SCHAUB: There’s no way he beats Trump. ROGAN: He doesn’t beat Trump SCHAUB: Not a chance. ROGAN: “No, not a chance, especially because of the timing in this. Right now, we’re in the shit right we’re in the April shit is the worst time of the corona. A lot of people are dying, there’s a slight drop-off in New York, people dying less today than yesterday. Slight drop off yesterday from the day before, so things are looking pretty good. … California looking very good. … So and then you go June, July, August, hopefully everything’s up and running again economy starts coming back on track. Trump makes a couple of great speeches but Biden is more in decline. It’s not gonna get better. SCHAUB: No, those two faceoff, Trump’s gonna light him up like a Comedy Central Roast. ROGAN: He’s already dismissing him. … like someone said Biden said this, first of all he didn’t write. That was a Democratic operative. He probably doesn’t even know what it says. He’s gonna destroy him. He’s gonna kill him man. I mean it’s such an easy target, it’s like Mike Tyson versus a three-year-old.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

