http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C516z-3Q8is/
Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) campaign raised nearly $2.75 million in the first quarter of 2020, her support team announced Monday.
Sam Pritchard, Ernst’s campaign manager, said in a statement, “Joni has strong support from folks across all 99 counties. She will continue working tirelessly to ensure Iowans’ voices are always heard in Washington.”
Ernst’s campaign has roughly $6.5 million, which is up from $4,856,481 at the end of December.
“We’re proud to run a truly grassroots driven campaign, and are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received all across the state. Thank you all,” Ernst’s campaign said on Monday.
We’re proud to run a truly grassroots driven campaign, and are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received all across the state. Thank you all. #TeamJoni #AlwaysIowa https://t.co/hEzwmsfZa8
— Team Joni (@TeamJoni) April 14, 2020
Five Democrats vie for the Senate nomination, including Cal Woods, Kimberly Graham, Michael Franken, Eddie Mauro, and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC)-backed candidate Theresa Greenfield.