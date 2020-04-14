http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C516z-3Q8is/

Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) campaign raised nearly $2.75 million in the first quarter of 2020, her support team announced Monday.

Sam Pritchard, Ernst’s campaign manager, said in a statement, “Joni has strong support from folks across all 99 counties. She will continue working tirelessly to ensure Iowans’ voices are always heard in Washington.”

Ernst’s campaign has roughly $6.5 million, which is up from $4,856,481 at the end of December.

“We’re proud to run a truly grassroots driven campaign, and are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received all across the state. Thank you all,” Ernst’s campaign said on Monday.

Five Democrats vie for the Senate nomination, including Cal Woods, Kimberly Graham, Michael Franken, Eddie Mauro, and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC)-backed candidate Theresa Greenfield.

Ernst’s fundraising numbers follow as Iowa Voices, a Democrat “dark money group” launched a “repulsive” attack against the Iowa senator. Iowa Voices claimed that Ernst’s vote for the American Health Care Act, which did not pass through the Senate, could have jeopardized Iowans’ access to health care.

Kaufmann attacked Iowa Voices for launching a vile ad against Ernst. “It’s repulsive that Democrats would politicize the coronavirus pandemic. They are attempting to prey on Iowans’ fears and spread more lies just to prop up Theresa Greenfield. Iowans know that Senator Ernst is a strong advocate in her efforts to deliver for our state and lead us through this difficult time,” Kaufmann said.

Despite Iowa Voices’ claim, the American Health Care Act of 2017, sponsored by then-Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), would not change the Affordable Care Act (ACA) rules that would allow health insurers to deny Americans the right to have health insurance based on preexisting conditions. Ernst also cosponsored the Protect Act to help those with preexisting conditions.

