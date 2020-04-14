https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/492723-judge-rejects-mike-huckabee-request-for-florida-beach-access-amid

A federal judge in Florida on Monday shot down an emergency request from former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) and fellow beachfront property owners to be exempted from a public health order that cut off beach access during the pandemic.

Huckabee, the father of President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE’s former White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersGrisham leaves role as White House press secretary Fox News’s Hume rips Alexander over ‘gotcha’ question to Trump NBC’s Alexander: I gave Trump ‘a softball’ question as opportunity to ‘reassure’ Americans MORE Sanders, argued that a county ordinance blocking him from access to the Gulf of Mexico shoreline behind his estimated $3.3 million home violated his constitutional rights.

U.S. District Court Judge Roger Vinson on Monday denied the suit brought by Huckabee and more than a dozen other plaintiffs that sought an injunction against Walton County, Florida, and the local sheriff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFlorida mayor says WWE deemed ‘essential business’ during coronavirus pandemic CDC director: Agency sent guidance to Florida weeks before gov ordered some residents to stay at home Coronavirus Report: The Hill’s Steve Clemons interviews Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez MORE (R) on April 1 put in place a 30-day stay-at-home order for the state, but did not close beaches. The next day, Walton County passed an ordinance that closed off beach access and made violators subject to criminal penalty until April 30.

The county said that measure was designed to address a recent uptick in the number of crowds gathering on its beaches, which threatened to spread the coronavirus.

Huckabee and other beachfront property owners sued several days later. They alleged that the county had unconstitutionally deprived them of their property without compensation, violated their due process rights and conducted unreasonable seizure of their private beach property.

“The County’s Amended Ordinance would force family members into a confined space within a house rather than allow them to social distance and recreate in their sandy backyard,” the complaint states. “Or it forces them to public locations to recreate potentially closer to many other persons that may have COVID-19.”

An attorney for the plaintiffs did not respond to a request for comment.

Florida has recorded some 21,000 coronavirus cases and 500 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

