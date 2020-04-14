https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/just-president-trump-halts-us-funding-review-conducted-video/

President Trump on Tuesday announced he is instructing his administration to “halt” US funding of the World Health Organization “while a review is conducted.”

“We have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible.”

US lawmakers last week called for WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign for ‘deceiving the world’ by allowing China to cover up the truth about the Coronavirus.

A few weeks ago the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told an audience the “world was slow to react to the coronavirus.”

Tedros however downplayed the deadliness of this same virus back in January.

He claimed the Coronavirus could not be spread by human-to-human contact.

