https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/la-mayor-garcetti-announces-pre-paid-debit-card-1500-families-need-including-illegals-video/

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced applications for the Angeleno Card — a prepaid debit card with up to $1,500 for families in need.

The no-fee debit card is available to city residents whose total household income fell below the federal poverty line before the COVID-19 crisis began even illegal aliens.

The website for free cash to illegal aliens crashed earlier today.

Via KTLA:

TRENDING: Video of the Day: One Day After Arguing With President Trump, CBS Reporter Paula Reid Has to be Told Four Times to Leave Coronavirus Survivor Meeting

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

