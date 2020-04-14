https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/la-mayor-garcetti-announces-pre-paid-debit-card-1500-families-need-including-illegals-video/
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced applications for the Angeleno Card — a prepaid debit card with up to $1,500 for families in need.
The no-fee debit card is available to city residents whose total household income fell below the federal poverty line before the COVID-19 crisis began even illegal aliens.
The website for free cash to illegal aliens crashed earlier today.
Via KTLA:
