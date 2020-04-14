https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/liberty-university-covid-19-lawsuit-student/2020/04/14/id/962841

A Liberty University student has filed a class-action lawsuit against the evangelical school, saying it is using the coronavirus pandemic to profit off its students.

According to the lawsuit, reported on by Law & Crime, the school his refusing to refund fees for services that are not being offered because of the pandemic. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

The class action was brought on behalf of all students who paid fees to cover the costs of services or activities such as parking, room and board, campus fees, activity fees, and athletic fee for the Spring 2020 academic semester, according to the complaint.

Liberty suspended on-campus classes for short time, then reopened to students. The school, headed by Jerry Falwell Jr., fell under attack for the move, but Falwell said students were not required to return to in-person classes, nor to on-campus living. Those options were made available only for those who had no other option available and considered it the safest alternative, he said at the time.

But the lawsuit argues Liberty has offered only a $1,000 refund to students even though on-campus services and activities are no longer available. The total fees paid by students for the semester was $9,000 to $16,000, according to Law & Crime.

“Indeed, to the extent that Liberty has offered any refunds to Class members, those refunds have been a mere fraction of what Liberty actually owes Plaintiff and the other Class members for the unused (and unusable) potions of the fees that they paid to Liberty for services that Liberty has discontinued, thereby causing material financial losses to the students and their families,” the lawsuit read.

“Liberty University is, in a very real sense, profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic – keeping its campus and campus services ‘open’ as a pretext to retain Plaintiff’s and the other Class members’ room, board, and campus fees, despite no longer having to incur the full cost of providing those services, all while putting students’ finances and health at risk.”

Liberty responded to the website it “tirelessly attempted to balance the needs of students, employees, and the community as it has navigated through the unprecedented health challenges presented by COVID-19.”

The moves it made were required by law and beyond its control, Liberty’s statement said.

“We have also taken into account the economic impact and legal rights of all the parties involved,” the statement continued. “While it’s not surprising that plaintiff class action attorneys would seek to profit from a public health crisis, we don’t believe this law firm or its single client speaks for the vast majority of our students.

“Liberty’s less populated and more frequently sanitized campus living environment will be maintained for those students who chose it as their safest option,” Liberty said. “Thankfully these measures have resulted in no on-campus student testing positive for COVID-19 thus far. A more complete response to the 84 paragraphs of allegations will be filed with the court but not shared in advance with the media.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

