https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ChrisCuomo-coronavirus-verbalabuse/2020/04/14/id/962889

A New York bicyclist said he was verbally abused on Easter Sunday by CNN host Chris Cuomo, who called the man a “jackass loser” on his radio show, according to the New York Post.

A man who referred to himself as David called Chris Cuomo a bully and said he’s filed a police report against the TV host.

“I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?” a man who lives in East Hampton who calls himself “David,” told The New York Post. “Sometimes he’s [Cuomo] scary stupid,”

David said he was riding his bike when he saw Chris Cuomo. He then cautioned the CNN host, who is infected with coronavirus, about not practicing social distancing.

“I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel,’” David said.

“He said, ‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!’” David said. “He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’

Chris Cuomo went into a bizarre rant about the incident on his SiriusXM show on Monday night, where he complained about his job and railed against the 65-year-old bicyclist

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullsh–t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said on his radio show.

David called himself a lifelong Democrat who voted for Chris’ brother Andrew for governor. He said he will only press charges against Chris Cuomo if “I get any more feeling that this guy’s a threat to me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

