(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — U.S. Attorney John Durham risks bad press the longer it takes him to decide whether to file any charges in his review of the Russia investigation, according to a former federal prosecutor.

Andrew McCarthy, a former chief assistant U.S. attorney in New York and senior fellow at the National Review Institute, also warned the investigation will go “down the memory hole” if President Trump does not win reelection in November during an interview on Saturday.

Radio host Steve Malzberg asked McCarthy to respond to Attorney General William Barr’s recent interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, in which he offered some insight into the so-called “investigation of the investigators” and said there appeared to be a “pattern of events” in which officials sought to “sabotage” Trump’s presidency.

