Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellNew York, New Jersey lawmakers demand more federal aid for states hardest hit by coronavirus McConnell hits McGrath over attacks in new ad Hispanic advocacy organization launches campaign to include immigrants in pandemic relief MORE (R-Ky.) is going after his Democratic opponent over her attack ads in a new ad of his own.

In an ad set to air Wednesday and shared exclusively with The Hill, McConnell touts his work passing a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package and hits Democrat Amy McGrath for her ads against him.

“Amy McGrath attacks Mitch McConnell for leading passage of the biggest economic rescue in American history. But while McGrath attacks, Mitch is working across the aisle to get hundreds of millions in federal dollars for Kentucky’s hospitals,” a narrator says. “McGrath attacks. Mitch McConnell leads.”

McConnell’s campaign did not say how much money went into the ad but said it was a “substantial statewide buy.”

The Kentucky Republican was involved in negotiations to pass a $2.2 trillion relief package that ultimately passed the Senate in a 96-0 vote. The package, which President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo says WHO needs ‘to do its job’ as Trump moves to halt funding Trump campaign fundraising pitch seeks donations to ‘hold China accountable’ Schumer: Trump thinks coronavirus crisis ‘revolves around him’ MORE signed into law, beefs up unemployment insurance for four months, provides checks directly to Americans making under $99,000 and provides billions of dollars to hospitals and industries impacted by the outbreak, among other things.

The Senate is currently squabbling over additional funding to aid small businesses.

McConnell’s ad is the latest salvo on an escalating exchange between McConnell and McGrath in Kentucky’s increasingly expensive Senate race.

McConnell release a video last month accusing McGrath of “spending millions on false, partisan attacks,” a clip that came followed broadsides from the Democrat hammering McConnell for leaving Washington on March 12 to attend a ceremonial event in Louisville.

“That’s right, he shut down the Senate in the middle of a pandemic and disappeared,” McGrath said in a radio spot.

“The contrast between Mitch McConnell’s leadership for Kentucky and Amy McGrath’s lies to Kentuckians could not be starker,” Kevin Golden, McConnell’s campaign manager, fired back in a statement to The Hill.

“Senator McConnell is working nonstop to help our hospitals get needed funding, bring folks back home from overseas, and secure billions of dollars of coronavirus relief aid for Kentucky. Meanwhile, McGrath is airing false, negative ads and cheering on radical liberal politicians like Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNew York, New Jersey lawmakers demand more federal aid for states hardest hit by coronavirus Pelosi: Ignore Trump, listen to scientists McConnell hits McGrath over attacks in new ad MORE and Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerMcConnell hits McGrath over attacks in new ad Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez demand federal funds for funeral, burial costs in New York Hispanic advocacy organization launches campaign to include immigrants in pandemic relief MORE who shamelessly play games with the health and economic well-being of Americans.”

The race between McConnell and McGrath is expected to be an expensive battle for the Kentucky Senate seat as each candidate raises massive sums of money that could fuel further ads. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as likely Republican.

