McDonald’s is backing away from a video that appears to show one of its restaurants in China seeking to ban black customers.

The video that claims to have been taken at a McDonald’s in Guangzhou has been making the rounds on social media.

“We’ve been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant. For the sake of your health consciously notify the local police for medical isolation, please understand the inconvenience caused,” the notice read, according to a video uploaded to Twitter.

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear

In response, the company disavowed the sign in a statement to Fox News.

“As a brand, as a company and as more than 2.2 million people serving nearly 120 countries around the world, this is not representative of our inclusive values. Immediately upon learning of an unauthorized communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant,” the statement read.

“As part of the temporary closure of this restaurant, we will take the opportunity to further educate managers and employees on our values, which includes serving all members of the communities in which we operate.”

The U.S. Embassy recently released a health alert titled “Discrimination against African-Americans in Guangzhou.”

“In response to an increase in COVID-19 infections, officials in the Guangzhou metropolitan area escalated scrutiny of foreign nationals. As part of this campaign, police ordered bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin,” the alert read.

“Moreover, local officials launched a round of mandatory tests for COVID-19, followed by mandatory self-quarantine, for anyone with ‘African contacts,’ regardless of recent travel history or previous quarantine completion. African-Americans have also reported that some businesses and hotels refuse to do business with them.

“The U.S. Consulate General advises African-Americans or those who believe Chinese officials may suspect them of having contact with nationals of African countries to avoid the Guangzhou metropolitan area until further notice. Without advance warning, officials might require such individuals to submit to a COVID-19 test and undergo 14 days of supervised quarantine at their own expense.”

The city has been beset by tensions between Africans and Chinese nationals, CNN reported.

Some Africans have reportedly been evicted by landlords and turned away from hotels during the coronavirus epidemic.

Recently, ambassadors from several African nations protested how Africans are treated in Guangzhou, according to Reuters.

China, however, has said it is doing all it can to be fair to Africans in the country.

“The Guangdong authorities attach great importance to some African countries’ concerns and are working promptly to improve their working method,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement, citing the province in which Guangzhou is located.

“African friends can count on getting fair, just, cordial and friendly reception in China,” he said.

