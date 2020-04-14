https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/trump-firefauci

The press is doing every thing they can right now to pit Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, against President Donald Trump.

After Dr. Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that lives could “obviously” have been saved if measures to slow the spread of coronavirus had been enacted earlier, the press was salivating at the thought that the president’s top coronavirus adviser might be turning on him. So, when President Trump responded to a tweet that included the hashtag FireFauci, the media immediately pounced.

“They’re trying desperately to make something out of that relationship so the president will fire him. And then they can all come down on him like a ton of bricks because he fired this expert that everybody respects medically. That’s what they want so badly,” said Pat Gray, who along with Stu Burguiere filled in for Glenn Beck on Tuesday’s radio program.

Pat and Stu put the Fauci-Trump exchange into context, noting that Dr. Fauci was actually defending the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, even as “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper tried repeatedly to get him to agree “we got started too late in the U.S.”

“You know, it isn’t as simple as that, Jake,” replied Fauci. “I’m sorry. I disagree. To say this is all happening because we got started too late, obviously, if you look, could we have done something a little bit earlier that would have had an impact? Obviously. But where we are right now is the result of a number of factors: the size of the country; the homogeneity of the country […] obviously it would have been nice if we had a better head start, but I don’t think you could say that we are where we are right now because of one factor. It’s very complicated, Jake.”

Unsurprisingly, the media was quick to spin Dr. Fauci’s “obviously” quote into an attack on President Trump, who re-tweeted a post that read, “Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives. Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large. Time to #FireFauci.”

Asked why he re-tweeted the “#FireFauci” message, the president responded, “I retweeted somebody, I don’t know.” He also said , “I’m not firing him, I think he’s a wonderful guy.“

