Chris Cuomo isn’t happy with his job.

The CNN host, a longtime sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), apparently no longer loves blasting the president (as he did recently when he said Trump is “full of shit”).

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said on his SiriusXM show. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

Cuomo, who recently announced that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus, lamented the fact that he sometimes can’t tell people to “go to hell.”

On the radio show, he told a story about a “loser biker” who confronted him on Easter Sunday for being outside his Southampton home with his family despite his coronavirus diagnosis.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullshit to me, I don’t want to hear it,” he said. “That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year … because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living. Me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

“Here I am in an almost powerless position against this asshole because I’m a celebrity and he’s allowed to say whatever he wants to me. And I have to take it or he’s gonna call the New York Post and lie about something and then I’m going to have to deal with it,” Cuomo continued.

Cuomo is being outshone by his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has won praise for his response to the coronavirus, so much so that Democrats are urging him to jump into the 2020 race for the presidential nomination.

The CNN anchor also bashed his own show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” for “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

He said that includes “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.” And he also wants to stop reporting about Trump, “who we all know is full of shit by design.”

Cuomo went on to whine about being famous.

“I have to tolerate people’s opinion about me because I’m a public figure,” Cuomo said. “I don’t want to do that, I don’t think it’s worth it to me.”

“I don’t think it’s worth it to me because I don’t think I mean enough, I don’t think I matter enough, I don’t think I can really change anything, so then what am I really doing?”

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value,” he said. “I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions … but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

