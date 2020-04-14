https://www.theblaze.com/news/mother-of-karl-anthony-towns-dies-of-covid-19

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

mother has died following a battle with coronavirus.

Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Cruz Towns, fell ill with the virus last month and was hospitalized. Doctors eventually had to put her into a medically induced coma.

She was 58 years old.

What are the details?

A spokesperson for the Timberwolves announced the sad news in a Monday statement.

“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns, due to complications as a result of COVID-19,” the statement read. “Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, has been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13.”

The statement continued, “Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

Towns’ father, Karl Sr., was also diagnosed with the deadly virus, but recovered.

“The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time,” the statement concluded. “They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life. The family is devastated by their tremendous loss, and respectfully requests privacy at this time of great mourning.”

What else?

The basketball player shared an emotional video to his Instagram account in March, detailing his mother’s valiant struggle.

In the moving video, Towns said, “I talked to her when she went [to the hospital] and told her I loved her. Every day I always told her how much I love her. … She’s been in a medically induced coma. Since that day, I haven’t talked to her, haven’t been able to obviously communicate with her. I’ve just been getting updates on her condition. It’s rough, and day by day we’re just seeing how it goes. We’re being positive; I’m being very positive. So I’m just keeping the strength up for everybody and my family.”

“This disease is real,” he warned. “This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself.”

At the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins University reports there has been at least 582,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. At least 23,649 have died in the U.S. because of the widespread virus.

