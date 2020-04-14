http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/d5OqJYDvoUI/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Monday appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and called on the scientist to criticize President Trump.

“Why is it, do you think, that the President is choosing to ignore scientists and science and talk about reopening the country, not shut the country down soon enough?” James Corden asked.

“Well, I do believe that he is in denial,” Pelosi responded, “and again, the delays are dangerous,” accusing Trump of not being “evidence-based.”

“I just do wonder how others can stand with him while he says the things he does in a way that they are accepting as truth,” she said.

Pelosi said “shelter-in-place and social distancing” are working, “and for him, because of the stock market or whatever to make a different decision can be dangerous.”

The speaker claimed Trump “is not listening to scientists.”

“We insist on the truth and what the president is saying is not true,” Pelosi said.

“People standing around him, acquiescing to him. What? Doesn’t anybody know or care or have any commitment to science and evidence and data and fact and truth?” she said, and added the prospect of reopening the economy is “scary.”

Corden asked Pelosi what she thinks is going through Dr. Fauci’s mind as he is standing behind Trump during the daily briefings.

“Why anybody standing there while the President misrepresents the facts day in and day out is beyond me but you’ll have to ask him why he’s there and what he thinks he should be doing,” she responded.

“He’s a great scientist, I’ve worked with him for decades,” she said, “…I’ve had him on a pedestal for a long time,” before again saying Corden would have to ask Fauci.

“I can’t imagine what’s going on in his mind,” she said.

