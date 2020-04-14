https://www.theblaze.com/news/nascar-driver-suspended-fired-for-using-n-word

A NASCAR driver was fired from his racing team and hit with an indefinite suspension by the league for inexplicably dropping a racial slur during an online racing competition that was broadcast live, WCNC-TV reported.

Kyle Larson, 27, was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday for using the N-word during the livestream, when he apparently believed his audio wasn’t being broadcast.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” the team said in a statement. “As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

During the iRacing event, Larson lost communication through his headset. He was doing a mic check, when he said, “You can’t hear me?” Then, he said the slur.

“Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud,” one driver responded, alerting Larson that he actually could be heard.

NASCAR, which has suspended competition due to the coronavirus along with all other major sports leagues, suspended Larson indefinitely Monday. Larson also lost his major sponsors, including McDonald’s, Chevrolet, and Credit One Bank.

Larson apologized for his use of the word.

“I just want to say I’m sorry. Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said and there’s no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way, it’s just an awful thing to say,” Larson said. “I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that, but I want to let you all know how sorry I am.”

