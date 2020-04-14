https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/nyt-has-poor-track-record-of-believing-all-women-biden-v-kavanaugh

Can you imagine the outrage if, during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Justice confirmation hearings, the mainstream media had images of Brett Kavanaugh with a beer in each hand sniffing his female classmates hair? Democrats would have crucified Kavanaugh.

Joe Biden, however, avoids the #MeToo mob despite rape allegations and photo evidence of “Creepy Joe” being creepy. Watch the video below to hear Crowder break down the issue.

