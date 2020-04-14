https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/492698-obama-endorses-biden

Former President Obama endorsed Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Trump uses coronavirus briefing to fire back at critics Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary MORE for president on Tuesday, giving his former vice president a powerful surrogate and fundraiser as he heads into the general election against President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE.

In a video from his home, Obama said that Biden is the best leader for the country during a health and economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes or our work places or our neighborhoods or houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government,” Obama said.

“The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and legislatures, it belongs in the White House, and that’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”

Obama’s endorsement is not a surprise: He and Biden have a close friendship that has endured beyond their time in the White House together.

The former president had decided to stay on the sidelines during the competitive Democratic primary, which at one point featured 24 White House hopefuls, in an effort to not give the appearance that he was putting his thumb on the scale for any one candidate.

However, Biden seized control of the primary with a string of thunderous victories over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary The Hill’s Campaign Report: Sanders endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.) on Super Tuesday.

Sanders dropped out following the Wisconsin primary last week and endorsed Biden for president on Monday, a sign that the party’s progressive wing will rally around the presumptive Democratic nominee in an effort to defeat Trump.

In his own statement on Twitter, Biden said the backing of his former boss “means the world to Jill and me.”

“We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side,” Biden said.

Barack — This endorsement means the world to Jill and me. We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side. https://t.co/0mAjPZeYmd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 14, 2020

With support from Obama and Sanders, Biden now has the biggest names from the party’s establishment and progressive wings to advocate on his behalf.

