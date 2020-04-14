https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fox-news/2020/04/14/id/962816

Former President Barack Obama is likely referring to Fox News when he blasts an outlet as a “propaganda network” in an endorsement video for Joe Biden.

The dig comes toward the end of a nearly 12 minute video released Tuesday where the former president voices his support for his vice president as the 2020 Democratic nominee.

Obama calls out the outlet as “having little regard for the truth.”

“So our country’s future hangs on this election. And it won’t be easy. The other side has a massive war chest,” Obama said in the video. “The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth.”

He continued, “This crisis has reminded us that government matters. It’s reminded us that good government matters. That facts and science matter. That the rule of law matters. That having leaders who are informed, and honest, and seek to bring people together rather than drive them apart – those kind of leaders matter.”

