On Tuesday, Barack Obama, who likely more than any other president benefited from a supine media willing to wallow in adulation before him, released a video endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president, and in the video, Obama had the audacity to attack Republicans by saying, “The other side has a massive war chest. The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) took aim and obliterated Obama, firing back this missile on Twitter, “Shorter Obama: ‘Dems only have 8 of the 10 richest American billionaires—including Bloomberg, Bezos & the Google founders—plus Soros & Steyer. And we’ve only got ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, WaPo, NYT & just about every other newspaper in America. How can we compete on $$ and propaganda?’”

Shorter Obama: “Dems only have 8 of the 10 richest American billionaires—including Bloomberg, Bezos & the Google founders—plus Soros & Steyer. And we’ve only got ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, WaPo, NYT & just about every other newspaper in America. How can we compete on $$ and propaganda?” https://t.co/JeMXCriaAb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 14, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper admitted in August 2017: “I don’t want to compare President Obama and President Trump on these issues because they’re different, and the scale isn’t even remotely the same. But President Obama said things that weren’t true and got away with it more for a variety of reasons, and one is the media was much more supportive of him.”

There are numerous instances of the media bias for Obama, including the infamous interference of CNN’s Candy Crowley during Obama’s 2012 debate with Mitt Romney, when she interjected her own version of the truth to blunt Romney’s attack on Obama and support Obama’s version of events.

In his video endorsing Biden, Obama also made a pitch for more government, rather than less, claiming, “pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real and what is important. This crisis has reminded us that government matters.”

Obama bragged, “I could not be prouder of the incredible progress that we made together during my presidency,” then asserted that he wouldn’t run the same campaign he had in 2008 because the world had changed. He intoned, “Bernie understands that, and Joe understands that. It’s one of the reasons that Joe already has what is the most progressive platform of any major party nominee in history.”

After outlining the goals of his agenda, he snapped:

One thing everybody has learned by now is that the Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress; they’re interested in power. They’ve shown themselves willing to kick millions off their health insurance and eliminate preexisting condition protections for millions more … (they’ve) denied the science of climate changing just as they’ve denied the science of pandemics. Repeatedly they’ve disregarded American principles on rule of law and voting rights and transparency. Basic norms that previous administrations observed regardless of party. Principles that are the bedrock of our democracy. So our country’s future hangs on this election. And it won’t be easy. The other side has a massive war chest. The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth … On the other hand, pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real and what is important. This crisis has reminded us that government matters.

In his second inaugural speech in 2013, Obama stated,”The American people don’t expect government to solve every problem. They don’t expect those of us in this chamber to agree on every issue. But they do expect us to put the nation’s interests before party.”

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

