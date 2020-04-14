https://thehill.com/homenews/house/492856-ocasio-cortez-says-its-legitimate-to-talk-about-allegation-against-Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez The Hill’s Campaign Report: Sanders endorses Biden for president Ocasio-Cortez: Biden needs a ‘real’ health care plan Fauci at center of conservative storm MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday addressed a sexual assault allegation against former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Trump uses coronavirus briefing to fire back at critics Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary MORE by a former Senate staffer, saying it was “legitimate to talk about.”

Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the allegation during an online forum hosted by The Wing, a women’s network and community space, by a questioner who said she was strongly opposed to President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE’s reelection but said she also “really resent[s] the fact that the other choice is someone who has a really long history of being creepy to women,” citing the allegation by former staffer Tara Reade.

“I think it’s legitimate to talk about these things,” Ocasio-Cortez responded, according to CBS News. “And if we want, if we again want to have integrity, you can’t say, you know — both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you, until it inconveniences us.”

“I think a lot of us are just in this moment where it’s like, how did we get here? You know, it almost felt like we started this cycle where we had kind of moved on from, you know, from all of this. And now it feels like we’re kind of back in it,” she added. “And, you know, the most diverse field that we’ve ever seen — that we’re kind of back kind of replaying old movies in a way.”

Reade has said Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked in the then-Delaware senator’s office in 1993. Biden has yet to address the allegation but his campaign has denied it.

“Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told CBS.

Reade first alleged Biden had touched her inappropriately in April 2019 as one of several women who made similar allegations at the time against Biden, prompting an apology from the former vice president. But Reade did not specify at the time that she was alleging sexual assault.

Ocasio-Cortez was a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrat-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race Biden beats Sanders in Wisconsin primary The Hill’s Campaign Report: Sanders endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.) during his presidential campaign before his withdrawal earlier this month. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to formally endorse Biden but said in March she would support Biden if he became the Democratic nominee.

