A Planned Parenthood board member is claiming that there is nothing more essential than abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has caused non-essential procedures across the United States to be put on hold in order to conserve supplies and resources for treating patients who contract the highly contagious virus, and Planned Parenthood is livid that some states are including abortion among those that have been halted.

Speaking to Rhode Island media outlet WPRI, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England (PPSNE) board member Nancie Schwarzman claimed that not only is abortion “essential,” but she believes it to be more essential that any other services.

“This health crisis is being used as a tool to shut down clinics, deeming many of our services, including access to abortions as non-essential care,” Schwarzman said. “Can you imagine anything more essential and time-sensitive?”

LifeSiteNews reports that PPSNE operates 17 abortion facilities across Connecticut and Rhode Island, which are remaining open for the time being.

The pro-life website also noted that the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) dispute claims that abortions are essential and explained that the vast majority of abortions are not sought for medical reasons. In addition to not being essential, AAPLOG said that abortions will create further strain on emergency rooms.

“Most abortion providers instruct women to go to an emergency room if they have any concerning symptoms after the abortion,” AAPLOG notes. “Approximately five percent of women who undergo medication abortions will require evaluation in an emergency room, most commonly for hemorrhage. Surgical abortions can also result in hemorrhage. Emergency room personnel – who are already struggling to meet the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic – will be further strained to provide care to these women.”

