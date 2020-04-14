https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/delay-voting/2020/04/14/id/962781

About 40% of registered voters want the November election delayed until the coronavirus outbreak is under control, while two-thirds think the crisis will have a big impact on turnout, according to a new poll reported by NBC News.

The survey, conducted by TargetSmart from April 8 to April 11, shows that just under half of voters think the elections should be delayed, with a similar portion saying they are very concerned that the outbreak will prevent people from voting.

39% said November elections should be delayed.

53% said the elections should not be delayed.

21% strongly support a delay.

17% somewhat support a delay.

36% strongly oppose a delay.

17% somewhat oppose a delay.

6% are undecided.

Democrats were slightly more likely to support a delay, but most Democrats, Republicans and independents preferred not to delay the elections. The vast majority in each demographic said that it is somewhat or very important that the government provide alternatives to in-person voting.

78% total think that voting alternatives are important.

18% said voting alternatives are not important.

91% of Democrats said important, 7% said not important.

66% of Republicans said important, 31% said not important.

77% of independents said important, 19% said not important.

The survey also found that most voters disapprove of how President Donald Trump has performed as president, 51% disapprove to 45% approve, with voters firmly split down party lines, and independents more evenly divided.

12% of Democrats approve, 85% disapprove.

87% of Republicans approve, 12% disapprove.

43% of independents approve, 50% disapprove.

TargetSmart surveyed 1,200 registered voters from April 8-11, 2020, half by phone and half online, with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.

