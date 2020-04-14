https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-enthusiasm-arizona/2020/04/14/id/962766

Arizona voters prefer Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll published Tuesday shows Biden with a 9-point lead over Trump.

Poll results indicate:

52% of Arizona voters support Biden

43% of Arizona voters support Trump

5% of Arizona voters are undecided

And while pollsters say it is Biden’s highest level of support to come out of Arizona polling so far, results also indicate the lead may not last.

The poll points to an “enthusiasm gap” with 70% of Trump supporters saying they are “extremely enthusiastic” to vote in November compared to Biden’s 60%.

About 10% of Biden’s voters are “not too enthusiastic” or “not at all enthusiastic” about the election while only 2% of Trump supporters say the same thing.

“If Coronavirus is still rampaging through the country in November, campaigns may struggle to turn out voters on Election Day,” said Jacob Joss, data analyst at OH Predictive Insights. “That task is going to be made even more difficult if a candidate’s supporters are not enthusiastic about voting for them in the first place. While the president faces a significant deficit, in these unprecedented times he is by no means out of this race.”

Conducted by OH Predictive Insights, the poll surveyed 600 voters were surveyed on April 7-8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

