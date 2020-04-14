https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-vp-pick-stacey-abrams-kamala-harris/2020/04/14/id/962730

The key to Joe Biden bringing in wins in battleground states could be appealing to black voters by choosing an African-American woman as a running mate, a new poll suggests.

A poll of 800 registered black voters in battleground states conducted by BlackPAC, a progressive-leaning advocacy group, shows voters would be more excited to vote for the former vice president if his running mate were a black woman, Politico reports.

According to the poll:

83% of black registered voters polled would vote for Biden if the election were held today

38% say they already plan to vote for Biden, but would be more enthusiastic to vote for him if he selected a black woman to join his ticket

79% believe Trump is not doing a good job as president

Other poll findings indicate black voters in battleground states say health care is the No. 1 issue for the upcoming election followed by the economy and then protecting Americans from the coronavirus. A majority of those polled agree the economy is getting worse and that the coronavirus is affecting their daily life.

When asked what public officials were favorable on a scale of 1-10, black voters showed support for California Sen. Kamala Harris, the only African-American woman who ran against Biden in the primary, and Stacy Abrams, a 2016 Georgia gubernatorial nominee.

Black voters also showed strong support for white women Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, according to the poll results.

“The choice of a black woman running mate is a motivating factor. That’s relevant. And it should be, and probably is, part of the Biden campaign’s calculations,” Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC told Politico.

The polling firm of Normington Petts conducted the online poll for BlackPAC from April 1-5 in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nevada. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

