President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he would be reopening some states as early as April.

The president revealed his plans during a press conference in the Rose Garden.

“The day will be very close. … It’s going to be very, very close, maybe even before the date of May 1st,” Trump said.

The president reaffirmed the reopening dates would vary from state to state, depending on the level of coronavirus infections.

“Actually there are over 20 that are in extremely good shape, and we think we’re going to be able to get them open fairly quickly, and others will follow,” Trump said.

The president said that the federal government would provide each state with assistance.

“The federal government will be watching them very closely, and we’ll be there to help,” he said.

The president said he would work with blue state governors like Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen their states and give them the necessary resources.

“We’re all set, as I said, the governors will be opening up their states, they’re going to declare when,” he said. “Some can open very, very shortly, if not almost immediately.”

The president opened his remarks by citing progress against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We grieve at every precious life that has been lost to the invisible enemy, but through the darkness, we see those rays of light,” he said.

