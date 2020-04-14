https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Justin-Amash-libertarian-election/2020/04/14/id/962715

Voters could have a new name to pick from on their November presidential ballots.

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) tweeted on Monday that he’s looking “closely” at a run for office.

The libertarian criticized President Donald Trump for saying his “authority is total” during a coronavirus briefing.

“Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option,” the independent representative tweeted.

One of his Twitter followers responded, “Please be you.”

The lawmaker replied, “Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week.”

Amash left the Republican party last summer and declared himself an independent. This isn’t the first time he has hinted at considering a presidential bid.

