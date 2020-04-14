https://www.theblaze.com/news/rep-justin-amash-says-he-is-looking-closely-at-presidential-run

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), a former Republican known for

his knowledge of the Constitution, signaled Monday that he is considering a 2020 bid for the White House.

What are the details?

During a press conference addressing the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump

claimed the decision to reopen the economy lies with him rather than state governors, saying, “When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s gotta be.” The president added, “The governors know that.”

In reaction to the president’s comments, Amash — who left the GOP after being the

lone House Republican to call for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump — reacted to the comment by tweeting, “Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option.”

A supporter of Amash’s responded, “Please be you,” to which the congressman replied, “Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week.”

Earlier in the day, President Trump had tweeted, “For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.”

The president added, “It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

To that, Amash wrote, “President Trump is flat-out wrong. The president has no authority to ‘close down’ or ‘open up’ the states. He’s the one creating conflict and confusion. Put down the authoritarianism and read the Constitution.”

Last week, the congressman tweeted that “Trump versus Biden is not the contest America deserves or the one it needs right now.”

Anything else?

Amash, who believes in “limited government, economic freedom, and individual liberty,” left the House Freedom Caucus last year, saying he “didn’t want to be a further distraction for the group.”

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post last year wherein he declared his “independence,” Amash warned, “Modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

