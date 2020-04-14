https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/report-pelosi-calls-trump-handling-coronavirus-almost-sinful-house-not-session-may-4/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus crisis “almost sinful” in a two-hour call Monday with members of the Democrat House caucus, reported Politico.

File screen image.

Pelosi’s trashing of Trump comes the same day her deputy, House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) informed members that Pelosi intends to keep the House closed until at least May 4 “absent an emergency”.

HOYER to House Dems: “Members are advised that absent an emergency, the House is not expected to meet prior to Monday, May 4, 2020. “ — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 13, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: John Brennan Is Main Focus of Durham Investigation – Intel Officers Have Already Testified

Excerpt from Politico:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed President Donald Trump during a private call with her caucus Monday, saying he was putting Americans in grave danger if he rushes to reopen the economy at the end of this month. Pelosi sharply criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, telling Democrats it was “almost sinful” how his administration had failed to live up to promises to make testing available to all Americans and quickly address the mask, gown and glove supply shortage in hospitals across the country. “The more misrepresentations he puts out there, the more it obscures the truth,” Pelosi told Democrats, according to multiple sources on the call. “We have to insist upon the truth — what they’re saying is not knowledge, is not facts, is not real.” Pelosi returned to her criticism of Trump multiple times during the two-hour call, saying without a plan for adequate testing and contact tracing, it would be impossible for the president to guarantee Americans a safe reentry into their normal life…

Last month, Pelosi blew up a carefully negotiated bi-partisan Senate deal for emergency coronavirus relief for Americans and businesses, delaying the desperately needed aid for a week by suddenly making outlandish last minute demands to use the crisis to enact elements of her progressive agenda that Democrats have been unable to pass under normal order. Pelosi was forced to back down by President Trump, but a lot of Americans and businesses were hurt by the week-long delay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

