https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/report-pelosi-calls-trumps-response-almost-sinful/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly unleashed on President Trump during a private phone call with her caucus, saying he was risking American lives by rushing to reopen the economy.

The California Democrat told colleagues from her party that Trump’s response to the coronavirus was “almost sinful,” Politico reported Monday, citing multiple sources who were on the call.

“The more misrepresentations he puts out there, the more it obscures the truth,” she said. “We have to insist upon the truth — what they’re saying is not knowledge, is not facts, is not real.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

