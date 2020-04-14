https://www.theblaze.com/news/ricky-gervais-rips-privileged-celebrities-whining-about-lockdown

British comedian Ricky Gervais lampooned celebrities who mentally and emotionally struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic when there are brave health care professionals risking their lives on a daily basis.

What are the details?

Speaking to the Sun, Gervais lauded the efforts of the nation’s National Health Service.

“After this is over, I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again,” he said.

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining,” he continued. “Wearing masks and being left with sores after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool,” the 58-year-old added. “And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

Some celebrities — like British singer-songwriter Sam Smith and Ellen DeGeneres — have respectively cried and publicly griped about being locked down in their mansions.

Gervais added that the COVID-19 pandemic should serve as a reminder to maintain perspective.

What else?

Gervais, who is worth a pretty penny in his own right at an estimated $130 million, said that he grew up poor and never forgot the struggle of the regular working family.

“I was the fourth child of an immigrant laborer,” he said. “I had no money growing up, I didn’t have any until I was 40. But I still had everything.”

“My mum, she gardened, she grew, she cooked, she sewed, she knitted, she decorated, she did everything she could,” he said.

“[W]hen my dad finished his work, that was his own time,” he recalled. “But my mum didn’t stop working, women didn’t stop working. Carers didn’t stop working, all the women in my family were carers in some respect.”

Gervais added that he’s got nothing but respect for those who care for other people, and appreciation for the U.K.’s free health care service.

“[A]ll the best things were free — friends, nature, learning, and health care,” he said. “And that’s why I gladly pay my taxes. And that’s why I clap the NHS.”

Gervais said that while he’s “not a hippie or a communist,” he believes that money is for “the safety of your family and friends.”

“[Y]ou can’t take it with you,” he added.

