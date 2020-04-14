https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/rush-online-instruction-exposes-students-hackers-perverts/

(EAG NEWS) — Schools scrambling to transition to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic are exposing students to hackers and perverts, and experts are urging step up to protect their privacy.

Last Tuesday, a so-called “Zoom bomber” hacked into a video conference with students at Berkeley High School and exposed himself while shouting obscenities. Superintendent Brent Stephens said the man “obtained the credentials for the meeting and was able to gain access to the session,” the Mercury News reports.

“What was especially troubling about this incident is that it appears that the teacher followed all the current guidance about security precautions in Zoom,” Stephens wrote in an email to parents.

