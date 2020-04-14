https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492863-schumer-trump-thinks-coronavirus-crisis-revolves-around-him

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDozens of progressive organizations call on Congress to fund vote-by-mail efforts Senior Democrat casts doubt on House returning next week Pelosi, Schumer to GOP: ‘Stop posturing’ on stalled coronavirus aid MORE (D-N.Y.) knocked President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE‘s efforts amid the coronavirus crisis late Tuesday, asserting the president is focused on daily fights with his perceived political enemies instead of resolving key issues like ramping up testing.

Asked about a Washington Post report that some coronavirus checks will be delayed because the Treasury Department ordered that Trump’s name should be added, Schumer said during an appearance on MSNBC that he wished “it were the only ego trip” by the president.

“I wish it were the only ego trip. It seems almost every day the president thinks this crisis resolves around him, and his desires, his needs, his enemies,” Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowHow reporters should handle coronavirus briefings Overnight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal States battle each other for equipment in supply chain crunch MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumer pointed to Trump’s attacks on the World Health Organization (WHO) hours after the president announced he would pause funding for the global body pending a review over what Trump described as its mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak.

“How is it going to make the country better by going after the WHO one day, or the press one day, or the governors one day or Pelosi one day or me one day. That seems to [be] where his energy is,” Schumer said.

In addition to criticizing the WHO, Trump used Monday’s White House press briefing to lash out at critics of his coronavirus response and air his grievances with press coverage of his administration.

Schumer, who has had a rocky public relationship with Trump since he entered office, pointed to the president’s public feuds with various perceived antagonists and contrasted them with a spotty effort within the United States to test for the coronavirus.

Public health officials consider widespread testing to be crucial for lifting some of the social distancing restrictions imposed to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) also sent a letter to White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx saying that its member labs are trying to increase capacity but are hamstrung by the lack of testing supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone knows if we want to get out of this crisis, we need a nationwide testing regime. Everyone knows if we want to avoid going back into a crisis some months later we need this. And yet the plans at the White House are almost non-existent, they’re helter skelter,” Schumer said.

“Instead of calling names, or deciding who signs the check, the president ought to be rolling up his sleeves and helping solve the problem. It seems too much of what he says, does and thinks about is about himself,” he added.

Schumer has called for Trump to appoint a “czar” to oversee the production and distribution of medical supplies. Schumer noted that the official could help scale up widespread testing across the country.

A draft plan from the Trump administration on how to reopen impacted parts of the U.S. economy calls for “aggressive manufacturing distribution, and use of testing” through May 15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

