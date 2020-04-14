https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-soros-united-for-progress-florida/2020/04/14/id/962733

A George Soros-funded group has donated $500,000 to a political committee with the goal of encouraging progressives in a Florida region that is key to winning the country’s largest swing state to vote, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The money was given last month by Democracy PAC to United for Progress, which has previously been used by Soros, who is a major donor to Democrats.

The targeted region in the center of the state, called the I-4 corridor, includes a dozen counties that are considered home to a large number of persuadable voters, since more than 1.5 million of its residents have no major party affiliation.

A particular focus of the group will be the more than 1.2 million Puerto Ricans who live in the state and are largely concentrated in the I-4 corridor. Many of them moved to Florida following the island’s devastating Hurricane Maria three years ago.

United for Progress Chairman Juan Marcos Vilar told Politico that the group wants the “candidate we support to be champions for Puerto Rico and for Latinos issues in general, adding that the committee supports a “Marshall-style program” to help the island rebound from the hurricane, immigration reform that “respects our tradition as a nation of immigrants” and democracy in Venezuela and Cuba.

In addition, Vilar said United for Progress would look to back “candidates who are working to support our issues in education, affordable housing, school safety, living wages, health and protecting the environment.”

United for Progress first entered Florida’s political scene four years ago and has since raised $1.5 million, with approximately $950,000 coming directly from Soros, and the remainder from groups he funds or helped establish.

