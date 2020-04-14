https://www.dailywire.com/news/ted-cruz-unloads-on-ccp-propagandist-jim-acosta-for-fraudulent-reporting-trump-jr-proposes-name-change-for-cnn

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted CNN’s Jim Acosta on Tuesday after Acosta defended communist China against criticism from President Donald Trump during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing.

Acosta tweeted: “Other scapegoats blamed by Trump: China. Obama administration.”

Cruz responded, “Why is CNN apologizing for the Communist Party of China? You’re supposed to be journalists, not CCP propagandists.”

Why is CNN apologizing for the Communist Party of China? You’re supposed to be journalists, not CCP propagandists. https://t.co/pJDeJyTHKx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 14, 2020

Acosta also defended the World Health Organization (WHO), which did not tell the truth about the extent of the outbreak in China, writing, “Trump is accusing the WHO of mishandling the Coronavirus pandemic while avoiding his own failures on the subject.”

Cruz responded, “Jim, any “reporting” on this is fraudulent without acknowledging the WHO’s blatant schilling for the CCP:”

Jim, any “reporting” on this is fraudulent without acknowledging the WHO’s blatant schilling for the CCP: https://t.co/r5nKcC9FfQ https://t.co/9KtxNiCNay — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 14, 2020

Cruz included a link in his tweet to a tweet from the WHO on January 14 where the WHO stated that there was no human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus in China.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. also hit Acosta for his pro-China activism.

Republican strategist Andrew Surabian wrote: “Well that didn’t take long…CNN’s Jim Acosta quite literally defending/running interference for the Chinese Communist Party. I’m sure Xi sincerely appreciates his tweets. You can’t make this stuff up!”

Trump Jr. responded by proposing a name change for CNN, writing, “Maybe time for a name change from CNN to Xi NN. It’s much more fitting.”

Maybe time for a name change from CNN to Xi NN. It’s much more fitting. https://t.co/vdbEwo8nI5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 14, 2020

Other political commentators added detail on who Acosta was defending.

“Right now @Acosta is defending a country that expels, and murders journalists,” Stephen Miller wrote on Twitter. “Don’t ever let him lecture that he cares about press freedoms, ever again.”

Right now @Acosta is defending a country that expels, and murders journalists. Don’t ever let him lecture that he cares about press freedoms, ever again. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

